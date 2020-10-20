Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in September

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 649,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 785,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 464.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBNXF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.