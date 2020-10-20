Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GLAPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS GLAPF opened at $10.50 on Friday. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

