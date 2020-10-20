GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

