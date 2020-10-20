Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,093,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 1,732,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Shares of GLCNF opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

