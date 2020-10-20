Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,093,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 1,732,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.
Shares of GLCNF opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.
About Glencore
