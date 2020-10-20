Globe Life (GL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Globe Life has set its FY20 guidance at $6.80-7.04 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Globe Life to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GL opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,100,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,452,607.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $5,079,600.00. Insiders sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

