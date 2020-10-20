GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 224.6 days.
Shares of GMO Internet stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. GMO Internet has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $29.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.
GMO Internet Company Profile
