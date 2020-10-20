GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 224.6 days.

Shares of GMO Internet stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. GMO Internet has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $29.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

GMO Internet Company Profile

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, and IoT.

