Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.94.

NYSE GSBD opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 1.38. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

