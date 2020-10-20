Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €53.00 Price Target

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.36 ($80.43).

Get KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) alerts:

FRA:KGX traded down €1.74 ($2.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €77.90 ($91.65). 88,580 shares of the company were exchanged. KION GROUP AG has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.91.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.