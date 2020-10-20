Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.62.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $205.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.27 and a 200 day moving average of $196.27.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

