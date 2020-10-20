Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $707,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,842 shares of company stock worth $87,511,495. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM stock opened at $574.80 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.86 and its 200-day moving average is $271.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 728.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

