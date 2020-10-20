Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 22.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Netflix by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $533.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.20. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $514.80.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

