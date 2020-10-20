Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

CVS Health stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.