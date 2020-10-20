Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.