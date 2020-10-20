Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 593 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International stock opened at $171.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

