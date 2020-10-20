Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

LOW stock opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.