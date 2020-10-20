Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

