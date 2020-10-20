Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,829 shares of company stock worth $9,372,570 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $261.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.08 and its 200 day moving average is $235.76. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

