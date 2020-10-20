Good Life Advisors LLC Has $196,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 746.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65.

