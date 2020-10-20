Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

WMT opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a market capitalization of $405.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

