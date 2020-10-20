Good Life Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after buying an additional 1,350,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,282,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,806,000 after purchasing an additional 474,412 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

