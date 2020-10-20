Good Life Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

WM opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.