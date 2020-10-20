Good Life Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $252.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

