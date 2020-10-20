Good Life Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,802,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $170.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

