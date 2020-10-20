Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

