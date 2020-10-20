Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $375.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

