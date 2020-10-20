Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

