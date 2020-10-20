Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $797,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.19.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.81.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
