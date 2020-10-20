Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $797,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

