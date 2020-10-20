Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $41,702,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,174,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after buying an additional 241,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $136.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.70.

