Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 452,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 218,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,763 shares of company stock worth $9,966,159. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

