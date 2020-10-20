Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,488,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,695,000 after acquiring an additional 221,611 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after buying an additional 925,963 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in General Mills by 63.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 33.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,209,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after buying an additional 556,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

