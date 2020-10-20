Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 175,498 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $5,201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

