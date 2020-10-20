Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

