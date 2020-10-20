Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 145,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $12,945,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Shares of APD stock opened at $294.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $310.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.56 and a 200 day moving average of $261.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

