Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,455 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,016,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,748,000 after buying an additional 366,597 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,746,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 294,146 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 26.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 124,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 165,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 198,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Ford Motor stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

