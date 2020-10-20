Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $9,633,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HASI opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

