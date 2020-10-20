Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

