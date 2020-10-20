Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MJ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

