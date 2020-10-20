Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 2,053 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $73,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 18.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.50 million, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.50. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

