Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 31,796 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,796 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.9% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 159,596 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

