Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 5,458 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.02.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.