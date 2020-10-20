Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 908 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,698.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,692,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

