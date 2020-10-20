Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.04 and its 200 day moving average is $192.19. The stock has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.