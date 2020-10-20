Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $107.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.07 and a beta of 0.96. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $115.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 297 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $25,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,731,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 17,691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,892,760.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,948 shares in the company, valued at $66,756,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,772 shares of company stock worth $44,068,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

