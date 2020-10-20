Graphcoin (GRPH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00018587 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00134957 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011792 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Graphcoin

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

