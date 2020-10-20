Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

GPK traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 67,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.