Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.8% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

