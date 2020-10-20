Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.3% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.37, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

