Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

GRAY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,873. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

In other Graybug Vision news, Director Christy L. Shaffer purchased 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

