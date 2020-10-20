Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Down 16.3% in September

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,601,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 26,993,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,846,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBTC opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.