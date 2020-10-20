Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $8.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of GPEAF stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

